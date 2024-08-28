Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Sells 80 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 3,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 65,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,958,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 15,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,065 shares of company stock valued at $31,025,543. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.50. 15,177,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,189,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

