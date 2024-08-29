1,453 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,453 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $137.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,695,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,065,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $146.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.90 and a 200 day moving average of $126.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

