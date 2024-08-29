1,647 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Bought by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,647 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after buying an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.13. 2,556,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,339. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.90. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $258.63. The company has a market cap of $184.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. American Express’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup started coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

