1,647 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Bought by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,647 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,587 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $657,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after buying an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Express Price Performance
American Express stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.13. 2,556,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,339. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.90. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $258.63. The company has a market cap of $184.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup started coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.70.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American Express
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- BHP Stock: The Under-the-Radar Growth Story in Commodities
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Analysts Upgrade These 3 Hot Buy-and-Hold Stocks
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Kohl’s Charts a Resilient Path in a Challenging Retail Landscape
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.