1900 Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,519,753,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540,435 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 566.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,319,507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216,602 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,429 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,640,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,716 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, reaching $116.49. 10,741,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,963,822. The company has a market capitalization of $459.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

