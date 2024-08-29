4,142 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Bought by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.79. 3,216,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,336,206. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $106.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.27.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

