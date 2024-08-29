Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 114,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $39,231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 8,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.33.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $372.69. 2,218,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,423,175. The business’s fifty day moving average is $354.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

