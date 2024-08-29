AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:DIT opened at $139.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.56. AMCON Distributing has a one year low of $119.34 and a one year high of $220.00.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $717.85 million during the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMCON Distributing

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.08%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMCON Distributing stock. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. CM Management LLC owned about 1.30% of AMCON Distributing worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 11.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

