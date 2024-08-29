American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Raised to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $42.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $36.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.47.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

AMH stock opened at $39.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.37. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $39.33.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.18). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $423.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMH. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

