Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,819 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.89.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $326.78. 1,769,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,577,947. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.76. The firm has a market cap of $175.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $248.38 and a 1-year high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

