AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $29.32 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 199.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 748,681 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 498,367 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $29,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Luken Investment Analytics LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 258.0% in the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 0.0 %

CMCSA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,067,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,986,416. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $157.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Comcast

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.