Avion Wealth Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Chevron were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,612,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,772,609. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $139.62 and a one year high of $171.70.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

