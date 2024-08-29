Bailard Inc. Has $18.15 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,260 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $37,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,838,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,065 shares of company stock valued at $31,025,543 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.3 %

Alphabet stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.93. The stock had a trading volume of 11,975,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,259,232. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.91. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $121.46 and a one year high of $193.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

