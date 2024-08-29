Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 201,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 285.7% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.30 on Wednesday, hitting $561.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,825,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,208. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $550.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $530.52. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $568.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

