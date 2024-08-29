BLB&B Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,288 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.61. The stock had a trading volume of 49,937,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,808,902. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

