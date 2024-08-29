Breakwater Capital Group Purchases 2,607 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $5,519,753,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,466,589,000 after buying an additional 12,540,435 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 566.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,319,507,000 after buying an additional 11,216,602 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after buying an additional 5,523,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,640,756,000 after buying an additional 4,080,716 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.19 on Wednesday, hitting $116.49. 10,741,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,963,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $459.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.52 and a 200 day moving average of $114.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

