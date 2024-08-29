Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 15.7% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.2% in the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its position in Chevron by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,612,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,772,609. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.77. The company has a market cap of $269.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

