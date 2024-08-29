Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,470 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,436 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,150 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Verum Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Comcast Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.24. 13,067,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,986,416. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $47.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

