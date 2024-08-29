Desjardins Comments on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 25th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.18. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.07 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.02). Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of C$23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.13 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ATD. CIBC increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.92.

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$78.97 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$80.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$79.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.56. The stock has a market cap of C$75.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.90. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of C$68.93 and a 12 month high of C$87.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

