Evolution Advisers Inc. Sells 74 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Evolution Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Evolution Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 274.0% during the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $2.90 on Wednesday, hitting $513.18. 3,926,774 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,072,459. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $519.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $485.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

