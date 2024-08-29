Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $5,519,753,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540,435 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 566.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,319,507,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216,602 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,640,756,000 after buying an additional 4,080,716 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.49. 10,741,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,963,822. The firm has a market cap of $459.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.52 and a 200 day moving average of $114.16.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

