Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Golden Minerals from $3.10 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AUMN

Golden Minerals Price Performance

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Shares of AUMN stock opened at $0.31 on Monday. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45.

(Get Free Report)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.