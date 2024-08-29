Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Golden Minerals from $3.10 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.
Golden Minerals Price Performance
Golden Minerals Company Profile
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.
