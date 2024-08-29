Hyman Charles D Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,608 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $40,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 327.1% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.63.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,912,913.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 229,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,912,913.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.49. 7,434,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,295,872. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $104.33 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

