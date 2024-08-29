Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 62,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,680,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $1,497,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 213.2% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 8,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 41,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.20 on Monday, hitting $468.64. 1,426,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $450.73 and its 200 day moving average is $458.50. The company has a market capitalization of $435.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.09.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total value of $2,330,039.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,782,397.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,733,175 shares of company stock valued at $782,773,546. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

