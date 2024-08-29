Mizuho Trims Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Target Price to $45.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.62.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 2.5 %

AAP stock opened at $46.64 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $88.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.22). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 144.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 337.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 811,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,540,000 after purchasing an additional 626,294 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $1,172,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $3,363,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 24.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,093 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

