Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $681.64 and last traded at $685.36. Approximately 417,539 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,848,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $686.73.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $682.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $294.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $658.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $628.45.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,700 shares of company stock valued at $98,283,982. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Netflix by 29.4% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,824 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Netflix by 0.9% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

