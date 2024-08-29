Northeast Investment Management Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,210,181,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 148.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,872,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,616,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699,141 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Oracle by 382.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,563,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $481,820,000 after buying an additional 3,617,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Oracle by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,938,242,000 after buying an additional 3,323,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,911,201 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $552,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $137.89. 3,020,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,073,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $146.59. The company has a market capitalization of $380.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.78 and its 200 day moving average is $127.01.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $3,220,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

