Northeast Investment Management Has $5.18 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Northeast Investment Management raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 74.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,264 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,563,020,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,569,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,129,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,127 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 359.3% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 957,699 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $282,406,000 after buying an additional 749,199 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,933,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 640,755 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $188,946,000 after purchasing an additional 249,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PANW traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $350.44. 1,649,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,392,025. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $331.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.64 and a 1 year high of $380.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.49.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total transaction of $10,559,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,259,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,443,596.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total value of $3,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,983,359.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.31, for a total transaction of $10,559,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,259,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,443,596.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,372 shares of company stock valued at $121,925,593 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

