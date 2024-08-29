Northeast Investment Management Has $8.21 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,682,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,917,656. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.78. The firm has a market cap of $136.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $52.43.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

