Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,440 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,094 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,992 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 231,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $32,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,460 shares during the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Oracle by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 209,883 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,636,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $137.48. The company had a trading volume of 760,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,060,014. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $99.26 and a 12-month high of $146.59.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock valued at $266,776,624. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.83.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

