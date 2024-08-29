Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 1,054 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,857 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 13,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 51,546 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 24,635 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 43,612,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,669,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on F. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

