Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Parker Harris Sells 4,200 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.90, for a total transaction of $1,104,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,912,044.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $1,104,474.00.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.57, for a total transaction of $1,069,194.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Parker Harris sold 1,400 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total transaction of $352,268.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $675,416.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.28, for a total transaction of $1,080,576.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.90, for a total transaction of $1,070,580.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.75, for a total transaction of $1,061,550.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $1,076,208.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Parker Harris sold 5,600 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total transaction of $1,400,952.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total transaction of $673,120.00.

NYSE CRM traded down $5.21 on Wednesday, hitting $258.99. 10,915,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,564,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.21. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Salesforce by 2,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 816.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

