SlateStone Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,588 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.1% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its stake in Chevron by 796.5% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 15,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 44,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 52,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Chevron Trading Up 0.6 %

Chevron stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.55. 5,778,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,802,062. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $273.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.79.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

