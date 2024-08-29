Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,620 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 8,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,008,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,425,731. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.02. The company has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $45.72.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

