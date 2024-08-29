West Branch Capital LLC Purchases 935 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.2% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 41,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.49. 10,741,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,963,822. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $123.75. The company has a market cap of $459.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

