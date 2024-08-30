6,370 Shares in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the second quarter worth approximately $913,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kodiak Gas Services in the 1st quarter valued at $11,544,000. 24.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Up 0.4 %

KGS stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.75. 447,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,663. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.87. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.92.

Kodiak Gas Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kodiak Gas Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.36%.

KGS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

