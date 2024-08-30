A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $7,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,470,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,007 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 48.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 946,894 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after buying an additional 308,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in A10 Networks by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 561,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after buying an additional 271,303 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 246.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 289,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 205,760 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks Price Performance

ATEN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.77. 478,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,975. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.82.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATEN. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of A10 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on A10 Networks

A10 Networks Profile

(Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.