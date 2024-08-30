AIREA (LON:AIEA) Trading Down 7.7%

AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.32). Approximately 1,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 18,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.34).

AIREA Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £9.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 27.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 29.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.58.

About AIREA

AIREA plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing and manufacture of floor coverings in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers carpet tiles and planks for architects, specifiers and contractors in the education, leisure, commercial, hospitality, and public sectors under the Burmatex brand name.

