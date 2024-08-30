Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 99001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$8.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.70, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 23.78.

Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interests in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

