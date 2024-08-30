Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 599,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,203 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $187,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.89.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.82 on Friday, reaching $333.83. 2,173,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,402. The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.48 and its 200-day moving average is $300.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $248.38 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

