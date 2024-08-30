AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 9000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

AnalytixInsight Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.06 million during the quarter.

AnalytixInsight Company Profile

AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry.

