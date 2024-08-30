Analyzing Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) and QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) and QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and QCR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgewater Bancshares 14.27% 9.61% 0.74% QCR 19.37% 12.90% 1.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.8% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of QCR shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of QCR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgewater Bancshares $106.81 million 3.70 $39.96 million $1.13 12.76 QCR $344.84 million 3.76 $113.56 million $6.71 11.49

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and QCR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

QCR has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgewater Bancshares. QCR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridgewater Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Bridgewater Bancshares and QCR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgewater Bancshares 0 0 3 0 3.00 QCR 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bridgewater Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.89%. QCR has a consensus price target of $76.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.47%. Given Bridgewater Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bridgewater Bancshares is more favorable than QCR.

Risk & Volatility

Bridgewater Bancshares has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QCR has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QCR beats Bridgewater Bancshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, and other business enterprises to finance working capital, capital investment, or for other business related purposes; paycheck protection program loans; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company online, mobile, and direct banking services. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

About QCR

(Get Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies. The company's loan portfolio comprises loans to small and mid-sized businesses; business loans, including lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; term loans for the acquisition of facilities, equipment, and other purposes; commercial and residential real estate loans; and installment and other consumer loans, such as home improvement, home equity, motor vehicle, and signature loans, as well as small personal credit lines. In addition, it engages in leasing of machinery and equipment to commercial and industrial businesses under direct financing lease contracts; and issuance of trust preferred securities. QCR Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.