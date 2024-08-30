Argent Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Argent Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,169,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 495.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GNMA stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $44.60. 54,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,765. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.24. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $45.69.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1473 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

