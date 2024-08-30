Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 3,418 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Argent Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

SHY remained flat at $82.80 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,777,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,000,214. The company has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $82.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

