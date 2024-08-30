Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 612 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Argent Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116,234 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,376,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,724,000 after acquiring an additional 153,460 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,121,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,889,000 after acquiring an additional 391,042 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,920,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,738,000 after acquiring an additional 54,895 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,590,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,673,098. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $83.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.54 and a 200-day moving average of $79.09.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.