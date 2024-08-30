Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Acquired by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,859 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.32% of Armstrong World Industries worth $15,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,999,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,551,000 after purchasing an additional 63,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,763,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $468,315,000 after buying an additional 517,699 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,586,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,991,000 after buying an additional 569,824 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,134,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,911,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,215,000 after acquiring an additional 32,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AWI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

NYSE:AWI traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.76. 255,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,544. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $68.35 and a one year high of $134.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.65.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $365.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.36 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 17.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

