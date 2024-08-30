ARPA Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $55.30 Million (ARPA)

ARPA (ARPA) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last seven days, ARPA has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ARPA token can now be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. ARPA has a market cap of $55.30 million and $6.82 million worth of ARPA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARPA Token Profile

ARPA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,459,388,698 tokens. The Reddit community for ARPA is https://reddit.com/r/arpachain/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARPA’s official website is arpanetwork.io. ARPA’s official Twitter account is @arpaofficial. ARPA’s official message board is medium.com/@arpa.

ARPA Token Trading

ARPA (ARPA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ARPA has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 1,459,388,698.4 in circulation.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARPA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARPA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARPA using one of the exchanges listed above.

