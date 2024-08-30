Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Trading 2.6% Higher

Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.62 and last traded at $21.59. 38,351 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 149,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Astronics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Astronics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATRO

Astronics Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $781.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 1.87.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $198.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.19 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astronics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Astronics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in Astronics by 856.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Astronics in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Astronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.