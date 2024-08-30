Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $14,863,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.17.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATO traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,641. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.24.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.28%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

