Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:ATVDY) Trading Up 4.6%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ATVDY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 17,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 777% from the average daily volume of 1,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.73.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.1857 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Company Profile

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; management of copyright and music rights; development and operation of digital content; and local digital terrestrial television business.

