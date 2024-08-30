Axie Infinity 24 Hour Volume Reaches $25.33 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $4.78 or 0.00008078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $713.07 million and approximately $25.33 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009059 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,186.60 or 1.00023820 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012625 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007722 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,177,729 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 149,157,810.52542835 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 4.68451456 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 471 active market(s) with $21,095,773.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

